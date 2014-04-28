Apr 28 (Reuters)- TDK Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 984.53 841.85 1.05 trln (+16.9 pct) (+4.9 pct) (+6.7 pct) Operating 36.62 22.05 57.00 (+66.0 pct) (+7.4 pct) (+55.7 pct) Pretax 39.77 19.77 56.00 (+101.2 pct) (+34.7 pct) (+40.8 pct) Net 16.29 1.20 34.00 (+108.7 pct) EPS 129.47 yen 9.50 yen 270.24 yen Ann Div 70.00 yen 70.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 30.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.