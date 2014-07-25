(Adds company forecast) Jul 25 (Reuters) - D.A. Consortium Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 Months to 3 Months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 29.39 27.42 - 28.42 Operating 610 mln 224 mln - 292 mln Recurring 580 mln 222 mln - 288 mln Net 351 mln 83 mln - 108 mln EPS 7.24 yen 1.71 yen - 2.22 yen NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.