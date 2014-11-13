(Adds company forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 130.00 120.87 169.14 - 172.13 (+7.6 pct) (+55.9 pct) (+8.9 - +10.8 pct) Operating 46.26 50.38 54.79 - 57.15 (-8.2 pct) (+30.9 pct) (+8.1 - +12.7 pct) Pretax 48.82 50.64 57.87 - 60.23 (-3.6 pct) (+37.4 pct) (+19.0 - +23.8 pct) Net 33.81 34.57 40.24 - 41.95 (-2.2 pct) (+24.7 pct) (+33.5 - +39.2 pct) EPS Basic 77.55 yen 79.05 yen 92.57 yen - 96.51 yen EPS Diluted 76.35 yen 77.69 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.