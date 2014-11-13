(Adds company forecast)
Nov 13 (Reuters)-
NEXON Co.,Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 130.00 120.87 169.14 - 172.13
(+7.6 pct) (+55.9 pct) (+8.9 - +10.8 pct)
Operating 46.26 50.38 54.79 - 57.15
(-8.2 pct) (+30.9 pct) (+8.1 - +12.7 pct)
Pretax 48.82 50.64 57.87 - 60.23
(-3.6 pct) (+37.4 pct) (+19.0 - +23.8 pct)
Net 33.81 34.57 40.24 - 41.95
(-2.2 pct) (+24.7 pct) (+33.5 - +39.2 pct)
EPS Basic 77.55 yen 79.05 yen 92.57 yen - 96.51 yen
EPS Diluted 76.35 yen 77.69 yen
Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd .
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
*Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.