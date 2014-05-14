(Adds company forecast) May 13 (Reuters)- Gaiax Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.07 951 mln 4.10 (+11.9 pct) (-3.7 pct) (+4.0 pct) Operating loss 8 mln 17 mln 30 mln - 130 mln (-21.3 pct) Recurring 10 mln 23 mln 20 mln - 120 mln (-56.4 pct) (-24.4 pct) Net 3 mln 19 mln 0 mln - 100 mln (-82.4 pct) (-88.8 pct) EPS 0.73 yen 6.31 yen 0.00 yen - 21.48 yen EPS Diluted 0.72 yen 6.05 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Gaiax Co Ltd is involved in Internet communications.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)