MITSUBISHI ESTATE
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 672.03 645.80 1.01 trln
(+4.1 pct)
Operating 103.68 112.59 146.00
(-7.9 pct)
Recurring 82.93 93.56 110.00
(-11.4 pct) Net
51.86 44.45 55.00
(+16.7 pct) EPS
Y37.37 Y32.02 Y39.63
Diluted Y37.36 Y32.02
EPS Annual div
Y12.00
NOTE - Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd is a major real estate
company. Owns extensive land and office buildings in central
Tokyo
