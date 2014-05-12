(Adds company forecast)
May 12 (Reuters)-
Golf Digest Online Inc
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 3.26 2.91 15.00 - 15.70
(+11.8 pct) (+6.8 - +11.8 pct)
Operating loss 177 mln loss 81 mln 300 mln - 400 mln
(+2.6 - +36.8 pct)
Recurring loss 175 mln loss 82 mln 290 mln - 390 mln
(0.0 - +34.5 pct)
Net loss 123 mln loss 56 mln 100 mln - 180 mln
(+93.5 - +248.3 pct)
EPS loss 8.36 yen loss 3.82 yen 6.74 yen - 12.14 yen
Ann Div nil 2.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil 2.00 yen
NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc .
(Reporting By Eiko Ochi)