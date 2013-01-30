Jan 30 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2013 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.48 trln 3.56 trln 3.81 trln (-2.2 pct) (-4.0 pct) (+9.5 pct) Operating 323.86 378.07 410.00 (-14.3 pct) (-2.4 pct) (+26.6 pct) Pretax 342.56 374.52 400.00 (-8.5 pct) (-4.7 pct) (+16.8 pct) Net 224.56 248.63 255.00 (-9.7 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+13.6 pct) EPS 191.34 yen 204.49 yen 221.20 yen EPS Diluted 191.34 yen 204.48 yen Ann Div 130.00 yen 120.00 yen -Q2 Div 60.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q4 Div 70.00 yen 60.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.