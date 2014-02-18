BRIEF-Fisco to sell shares of NCXX Group for 60.2 mln yen
* Says it will sell 152,000 shares of unit NCXX Group Inc to a Tokyo-based company for 60.2 million yen (396 yen per share) in total, to ensure the business fund, on April 28
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 14 (Reuters)- Dreamvisor Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 500 mln 850 mln Operating loss 101 mln 19 mln Recurring loss 108 mln 9 mln Net loss 110 mln 2 mln EPS loss 3,851.36 yen 62.73 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Dreamvisor Holdings Inc is an online distributor of financial news.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
April 28 Australian markets were dragged lower by miners on Friday, after dips in overnight commodity prices pared previous sessions' gains while New Zealand stocks surged to a seven-month high, led by industrial and utility shares.