AUGUST 29 (Reuters) - Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 270.00 Operating loss 24.00 Recurring loss 27.00 Net loss 18.00 EPS loss 87.00 yen NOTE - Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc is a regional electric power company.