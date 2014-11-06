BRIEF-Allstate's estimated catastrophe losses for March was $516 million
* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of March 2017 of $516 million, pre-tax ($335 million after-tax), estimated $781 million, pre-tax ($508 million after-tax) for q1 2017
Nov 6 (Reuters)- Kubota Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 745.06 729.06 1.55 trln (+2.2 pct) (+29.4 pct) (+2.7 pct) Operating 100.18 100.32 200.00 (-0.1 pct) (+80.1 pct) (-1.2 pct) Pretax 103.56 105.97 210.00 (-2.3 pct) (+99.7 pct) (-0.6 pct) Net 66.09 67.40 130.00 (-1.9 pct) (+115.7 pct) (-1.3 pct) EPS 52.88 yen 53.67 yen 104.02 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 18.00 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of March 2017 of $516 million, pre-tax ($335 million after-tax), estimated $781 million, pre-tax ($508 million after-tax) for q1 2017
* Says court dismissed stockholder class action lawsuit in relation to derm deal; Integra to pay plaintiffs' counsel $225,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: