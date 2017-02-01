(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 1 (Reuters)-
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 120.05 137.21 150.00 63.50
(+6.9 pct)
Operating 17.41 18.26 20.00 7.60
(+1.9 pct)
Recurring 19.50 17.95 21.00 7.10
(-4.7 pct)
Net 14.32 13.47 15.10 5.00
(+8.2 pct)
EPS 179.12 yen 165.56 yen 191.64 yen 63.46 yen
EPS Diluted 178.86 yen 165.30 yen
Ann Div 52.00 yen 96.00 yen 52.00 yen
-Q2 Div 25.00 yen 48.00 yen 26.00 yen
-Q4 Div 27.00 yen 48.00 yen 26.00 yen
NOTE - Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
