(Adds oparating profit) Apr 28 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 7.74 trln 7.30 trln 7.75 trln (+5.9 pct) (-6.9 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating 305.11 160.94 310.00 (+89.6 pct) (+268.1 pct) (+1.6 pct) Pretax 206.23 loss 398.39 120.00 (-41.8 pct) Net 120.44 loss 754.25 140.00 (+16.2 pct) EPS 52.10 yen loss 326.28 yen 60.57 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen nil -Q2 Div 5.00 yen nil -Q4 Div 8.00 yen nil NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .