Feb 2 (Reuters) - KONAMI CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 194.52 188.31 265.00 (+3.3 pct) Operating 30.92 16.54 40.00 (+86.9 pct) Pretax 30.02 15.22 38.50 (+97.2 pct) Net 17.05 9.62 22.00 (+77.3 pct) EPS Y123.19 Y72.04 Y158.92 Diluted Y123.19 Y72.04 EPS Annual div Y50.00 NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9766.TK1.