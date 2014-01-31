(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jan 31 (Reuters)-
Twinbird Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended 11 months and 3 days to
Dec 25, 2013 Dec 25, 2012 Feb 28, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 8.95 9.29 12.20
(-3.7 pct) (-18.1 pct)
Operating 304 mln 380 mln 450 mln
(-19.9 pct) (-75.1 pct)
Recurring 312 mln 213 mln 400 mln
(+46.7 pct) (-82.0 pct)
Net 218 mln 103 mln 200 mln
(+111.3 pct) (-85.0 pct)
EPS 25.04 yen 11.85 yen 22.92 yen
Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q2 div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen
-Q4 div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen
NOTE - Twinbird Co Ltd produces consumer electronics, health-care
products, and outdoor products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.