(Adds annual and Q4 dividend forecast)
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
Kenkou Corp., Inc.
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Ann Div 3.36 - 3.74 yen 6.73 yen - 7.48 yen
-Q2 Div nil
-Q4 Div 3.36 - 3.74 yen 6.73 yen - 7.48 yen
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006
allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly
basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.