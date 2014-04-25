(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 25 (Reuters)- Nippon Office Systems Limited CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 15 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 15.43 10.37 12.22 5.92 (-1.6 pct) Operating 540 mln 244 mln 700 mln 194 mln (-12.0 pct) Recurring 537 mln 241 mln 689 mln 188 mln (-12.5 pct) Net loss 15 mln 117 mln 429 mln 172 mln (+61.8 pct) EPS loss 7.57 yen 56.24 yen 205.18 yen 82.08 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 50.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 30.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Nippon Office Systems Limited is engaged in information technology infrastructure services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)