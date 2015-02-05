(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 5 (Reuters)- Cybernet Systems Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9 Months ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 15.40 11.77 16.73 8.82 (+8.7 pct) (+4.8 pct) Operating 810 mln 494 mln 850 mln 553 mln (+4.8 pct) (-16.8 pct) Recurring 974 mln 676 mln 980 mln 617 mln (+0.6 pct) (-19.4 pct) Net 596 mln 335 mln 506 mln 323 mln (-15.2 pct) (-10.6 pct) EPS 19.14 yen 10.78 yen 16.24 yen 10.37 yen Ann Div 13.80 yen 13.80 yen -Q2 Div 5.60 yen 520.00 yen 6.90 yen -Q4 Div 8.20 yen 5.20 yen 6.90 yen NOTE - Cybernet Systems Co Ltd imports business-use computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.