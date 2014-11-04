BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
(Adds Operating profit) Oct 31 (Reuters) - Himiko Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.04 2.22 Operating 30 mln 90 mln Recurring 95 mln 126 mln Net 60 mln 77 mln EPS 7.86 yen 10.04 yen NOTE - Himiko Co Ltd is a shoes wholesaler and retailer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Secured an agreement with online bike supplier Cycling Express which will expand availability of its products across asia-pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)