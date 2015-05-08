May 8 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 11.21 trln 11.04 trln 11.30 trln (+1.5 pct) (+13.2 pct) (+0.8 pct) Operating 1.27 trln 1.27 trln 1.37 trln (+0.1 pct) (+424.1 pct) (+7.8 pct) Recurring 2.13 trln 1.84 trln 2.20 trln (+15.6 pct) (+114.7 pct) (+3.5 pct) Net 1.69 trln 1.42 trln 1.78 trln (+19.3 pct) (+103.1 pct) (+5.3 pct) EPS 535.22 yen 447.09 yen 565.65 yen EPS Diluted 534.95 yen 446.81 yen Ann Div 200.00 yen 165.00 yen -Q2 Div 75.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 125.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.