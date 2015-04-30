Apr 30 (Reuters)-
Sony Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 2.07 trln 2.19 trln
(-5.2 pct) (+4.1 pct)
Operating loss 9.88 loss 61.45
Recurring 181.39 loss 9.79
Net 12.51 loss 24.60
EPS 11.22 yen loss 23.95 yen
EPS Diluted 10.70 yen
Ann Div NIL 25.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL 12.50 yen
-Q4 Div NIL 12.50 yen
NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer
electronics.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.