(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 386.34 323.53 1.20 trln (+19.4 pct) (+12.3 pct) Operating 65.57 50.54 190.00 (+29.7 pct) (+3.4 pct) Recurring 69.48 56.82 195.00 (+22.3 pct) (+16.6 pct) Net 45.25 39.70 130.00 (+14.0 pct) (+24.4 pct) EPS 83.53 yen 72.61 yen 240.01 yen EPS Diluted 83.02 yen 72.31 yen Ann Div 65.00 yen 75.00 yen -Q2 div 30.00 yen 35.00 yen -Q4 div 35.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .