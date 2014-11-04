(Adds company forecast) Oct 31 (Reuters)- Azia Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 487 mln 1.12 - 1.18 (+11.2 - +17.2 pct) Operating 65 mln 245 mln - 280 mln (+1.1 - +15.6 pct) Recurring 66 mln 245 mln - 280 mln (+2.5 - +17.2 pct) Net 41 mln 145 mln - 165 mln (+11.0 - +26.3 pct) EPS 21.84 yen 75.10 yen - 85.46 yen EPS Diluted 20.78 yen Ann Div 14.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 14.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Azia Co Ltd is involved in developing Internet application software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.