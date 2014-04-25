(Adds company forecast) Apr 25 (Reuters)-

Keihin Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST

(Based on JPS) (Based on JPS)(Based on IFRS)(Based on IFRS) Sales 349.37 294.94 325.00 160.00

(+18.5 pct) (+13.4 pct) Operating 19.66 10.01 21.00 9.00

(+96.3 pct) (-7.4 pct) Recurring or Pre tax

19.64 11.01 20.50 9.00

(+78.3 pct) (-3.9 pct) Net or Net profit attributable to shareholders

12.26 2.66 11.50 4.00

(+361.5 pct) (-37.3 pct) EPS 165.74 yen 35.91 yen 155.49 yen 54.08 yen Ann Div 31.00 yen 28.00 yen 33.00 yen -Q2 Div 15.00 yen 14.00 yen 16.00 yen -Q4 Div 16.00 yen 14.00 yen 17.00 yen NOTE - Keihin Corp is a car parts maker.