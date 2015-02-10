(Adds company forecast) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Nexyz Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.11 1.77 8.50 - 10.00 (+18.9 pct) (+4.6 pct) (+2.7 - +20.8 pct) Operating 101 mln loss 64 mln 800 mln - 1.00 (+42.9 - +78.6 pct) Recurring 106 mln loss 56 mln 800 mln - 1.00 (+54.5 - +93.1 pct) Net 52 mln loss 91 mln 400 mln - 500 mln (+52.9 - +91.1 pct) EPS 4.10 yen loss 7.18 yen 31.49 yen - 39.36 yen EPS Diluted 3.93 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div NIL 5.00 yen -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.