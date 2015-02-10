(Adds company forecast)
Feb 9 (Reuters)-
Nexyz Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 2.11 1.77 8.50 - 10.00
(+18.9 pct) (+4.6 pct) (+2.7 - +20.8 pct)
Operating 101 mln loss 64 mln 800 mln - 1.00
(+42.9 - +78.6 pct)
Recurring 106 mln loss 56 mln 800 mln - 1.00
(+54.5 - +93.1 pct)
Net 52 mln loss 91 mln 400 mln - 500 mln
(+52.9 - +91.1 pct)
EPS 4.10 yen loss 7.18 yen 31.49 yen - 39.36 yen
EPS Diluted 3.93 yen
Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q2 div NIL 5.00 yen
-Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting
service providers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.