(Adds Operating profit) Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nakanippon Casting Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.97 2.00 Operating 83 mln 40 mln Recurring 124 mln 80 mln Net 161 mln 65 mln EPS 8.52 yen 3.43 yen NOTE - Nakanippon Casting Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer of cast parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.