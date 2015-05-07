(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 7 (Reuters)-
Gaban Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended 13 months ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 7.39 7.98
Operating loss 152 mln loss 58 mln
Recurring loss 95 mln loss 5 mln
Net loss 131 mln loss 49 mln
EPS loss 11.99 yen loss 4.53 yen
Ann Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice.
