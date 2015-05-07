(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) May 7 (Reuters)- Gaban Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 13 months ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 7.39 7.98 Operating loss 152 mln loss 58 mln Recurring loss 95 mln loss 5 mln Net loss 131 mln loss 49 mln EPS loss 11.99 yen loss 4.53 yen Ann Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.