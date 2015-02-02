(Adds company forecast)
Azia Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 754 mln 723 mln 1.12 - 1.18
(+4.3 pct) (+11.2 - +17.2 pct)
Operating 119 mln 161 mln 245 mln - 280 mln
(-25.6 pct) (+1.1 - +15.6 pct)
Recurring 120 mln 160 mln 245 mln - 280 mln
(-24.8 pct) (+2.5 - +17.2 pct)
Net 73 mln 94 mln 145 mln - 165 mln
(-22.8 pct) (+11.0 - +26.3 pct)
EPS 37.89 yen 50.83 yen 75.07 yen - 85.42 yen
EPS Diluted 36.25 yen 47.60 yen
Ann Div 14.00 yen 15.00 yen
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div 14.00 yen 15.00 yen
NOTE - Azia Co Ltd is involved in developing Internet application software.
