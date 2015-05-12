(Adds company forecast) May 12 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 142.42 181.31 37.70 (-21.5 pct) (-10.4 pct) (+5.3 pct) Operating 24.76 53.20 3.40 (-53.4 pct) (-30.8 pct) (-51.3 pct) Pretax 28.44 54.92 (-48.2 pct) (-30.7 pct) Net 14.95 31.66 1.10 (-52.8 pct) (-30.5 pct) (-70.8 pct) EPS Basic 115.35 yen 242.56 yen 7.80 yen EPS Diluted 115.00 yen 241.98 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 37.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 37.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.