Feb 3 (Reuters)- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 3.81 trln 3.44 trln (+10.9 pct) (-9.3 pct) Operating Recurring 1.26 trln 936.46 (+34.5 pct) (-24.0 pct) Net 785.42 532.46 (+47.5 pct) (-34.7 pct) EPS 54.84 yen 37.00 yen EPS Diluted 54.66 yen 36.94 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q2 div 7.00 yen 6.00 yen -Q4 div 7.00 yen 7.00 yen NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.