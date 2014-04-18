BRIEF-Benfica extends contract with Pizzi, updates termination clause
* Said on Monday it extended the contract with player Luis Miguel Afonso Fernandes (Pizzi) for three more seasons, ending on 30 June 2022
(Adds company forecast) Apr 18 (Reuters) - Roland Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 85.60 84.30 Operating 7.74 5.80 Recurring 7.77 5.60 Net 480 mln loss 600 mln - loss 100 mln EPS 20.71 yen loss 25.23 yen - loss 4.20 yen NOTE - Roland Corp is a leading maker of electronic keyboard musical instruments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
Jan 24 Haoxiangni Jujube Co., Ltd. : * Says it names Luo Mingxia as CFO Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/aICzXS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)