Oct 30 (Reuters)-
Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 1.68 trln 1.61 trln 2.28 trln
(+4.5 pct) (+3.7 pct) (+4.3 pct)
Operating 107.50 105.25 150.00
(+2.1 pct) (-12.3 pct) (-2.0 pct)
Recurring 99.69 91.22 132.00
(+9.3 pct) (-21.1 pct) (-4.7 pct)
Net 83.66 25.37 90.00
(+229.7 pct) (-5.8 pct) (+60.1 pct)
EPS 88.20 yen 26.38 yen 94.66 yen
EPS Diluted 25.58 yen
Ann Div 29.00 yen 36.00 yen
-Q2 div 18.00 yen 13.50 yen
-Q4 div 15.50 yen 18.00 yen
NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft
drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals.
