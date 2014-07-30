(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Jul 30 (Reuters)- Japan Tobacco Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 556.45 547.94 2.15 trln (+1.6 pct) (+7.0 pct) Operating 148.23 146.48 482.00 (+1.2 pct) (+13.9 pct) Pretax 147.52 141.59 (+4.2 pct) (+13.9 pct) Net 106.18 98.10 344.00 (+8.2 pct) EPS Basic 58.42 yen 53.98 yen 189.27 yen EPS Diluted 58.39 yen 53.95 yen Ann Div 96.00 yen 100.00 yen -Q2 Div 46.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q4 Div 50.00 yen 50.00 yen NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and sales as core business. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .