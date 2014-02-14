(Adds accounting period) Feb 14 (Reuters)- Dream Vision Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.20 8.36 (+23.6 pct) Operating 106 mln 118 mln (-29.7 pct) Recurring 93 mln 75 mln (-29.2 pct) Net 68 mln 30 mln (-59.3 pct) EPS 48.99 yen 21.52 yen EPS Diluted 47.40 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Dream Vision Co., Ltd. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.