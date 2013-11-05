Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
Nov 5 (Reuters)- Mitsui & Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.53 trln 4.99 trln (+10.8 pct) (-4.6 pct) Operating 145.97 134.28 (+8.7 pct) (-31.0 pct) Pretax 202.41 160.30 (+26.3 pct) (-30.8 pct) Net 197.20 168.34 370.00 (+17.1 pct) (-25.9 pct) (+20.2 pct) EPS 108.05 yen 92.24 yen 202.74 yen EPS Diluted 108.05 yen Ann Div 43.00 yen 51.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 21.00 yen 26.00 yen NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.
BOGOTA, March 27 Voters in Colombia's Tolima province have backed a proposal to ban mining projects in their municipality, a result that raises questions about the future of an AngloGold Ashanti gold exploration in the area.