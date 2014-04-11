(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 11 (Reuters)- Lapine Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 11months and 8 days ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 11.47 11.18 11.80 5.45 (+2.9 pct) (+1.2 pct) Operating 150 mln 228 mln 200 mln loss 130 mln (+32.6 pct) Recurring 140 mln 216 mln 190 mln loss 130 mln (+35.2 pct) Net 148 mln 185 mln 120 mln loss 160 mln (-19.3 pct) EPS 6.35 yen 7.38 yen 5.16 yen loss 6.88 yen EPS Diluted 6.30 yen 7.35 yen Ann Div 2.00 yen 2.00 yen 2.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 2.00 yen 2.00 yen 2.00 yen NOTE - Lapine Co Ltd is a maker of women`s wear. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)