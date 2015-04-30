Apr 30 (Reuters)-
Fuji Film Holdings Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 37.87 28.91
(+31.0 pct) (+67.9 pct)
Operating 34.34 25.24
(+36.1 pct) (+94.9 pct)
Recurring 33.58 25.37
(+32.4 pct) (+100.6 pct)
Net 32.91 25.29
(+30.1 pct) (+121.4 pct)
EPS 68.27 yen 52.48 yen
EPS Diluted 68.04 yen 52.33 yen
Ann Div 60.00 yen 50.00 yen 65.00 yen
-Q2 Div 25.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q4 Div 35.00 yen 30.00 yen 32.50 yen
NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.