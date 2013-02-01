Feb 1 (Reuters)-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 3.44 trln 3.79 trln
(-9.3 pct) (+8.6 pct)
Operating
Recurring 936.46 1.23 trln
(-24.0 pct) (+47.3 pct)
Net 532.46 815.80
(-34.7 pct) (+47.8 pct)
EPS 37.00 yen 57.04 yen
EPS Diluted 36.94 yen 56.92 yen
Ann Div 12.00 yen 12.00 yen
-Q2 div 6.00 yen 6.00 yen
-Q4 div 6.00 yen 6.00 yen
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
