(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 13 (Reuters)-
Chiome Bioscience Inc.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR
LATEST COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 186 mln 412 mln
(+27.3 pct)
Operating loss 820 mln loss 690 mln
Recurring loss 837 mln loss 692 mln
Net loss 885 mln loss 748 mln
EPS loss 43.45 yen loss 39.12 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL
NOTE - Chiome Bioscience Inc. .
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.