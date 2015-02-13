(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Chiome Bioscience Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 186 mln 412 mln (+27.3 pct) Operating loss 820 mln loss 690 mln Recurring loss 837 mln loss 692 mln Net loss 885 mln loss 748 mln EPS loss 43.45 yen loss 39.12 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Chiome Bioscience Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.