Aug 5 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 6.39 trln 6.26 trln 25.70 trln (+2.2 pct) (+13.7 pct) (+0.0 pct) Operating 692.73 663.38 2.30 trln (+4.4 pct) (+87.9 pct) (+0.3 pct) Pretax 771.83 724.16 2.39 trln (+6.6 pct) (+74.4 pct) (-2.1 pct) Net 587.77 562.19 1.78 trln (+4.6 pct) (+93.6 pct) (-2.4 pct) EPS 185.43 yen 177.45 yen 561.54 yen EPS Diluted 185.34 yen 177.32 yen Ann Div 165.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 100.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.