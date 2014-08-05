Aug 5 (Reuters)-
Toyota Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 6.39 trln 6.26 trln 25.70 trln
(+2.2 pct) (+13.7 pct) (+0.0 pct)
Operating 692.73 663.38 2.30 trln
(+4.4 pct) (+87.9 pct) (+0.3 pct)
Pretax 771.83 724.16 2.39 trln
(+6.6 pct) (+74.4 pct) (-2.1 pct)
Net 587.77 562.19 1.78 trln
(+4.6 pct) (+93.6 pct) (-2.4 pct)
EPS 185.43 yen 177.45 yen 561.54 yen
EPS Diluted 185.34 yen 177.32 yen
Ann Div 165.00 yen
-Q2 Div 65.00 yen
-Q4 Div 100.00 yen
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.