Feb 4 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 19.12 trln 16.23 trln 25.50 trln (+17.8 pct) (+26.0 pct) (+15.6 pct) Operating 1.86 trln 818.51 2.40 trln (+126.8 pct) (+598.9 pct) (+81.7 pct) Pretax 2.02 trln 925.79 2.53 trln (+118.5 pct) (+369.5 pct) (+80.2 pct) Net 1.53 trln 648.18 1.90 trln (+135.4 pct) (+298.8 pct) (+97.5 pct) EPS 481.60 yen 204.68 yen 599.50 yen EPS Diluted 481.27 yen 204.67 yen Ann Div 90.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 60.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.