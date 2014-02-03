(Adds company operating profit forecast) Jan 31 (Reuters) - Conexio Corporation PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 295.00 300.00 Operating 6.207.80 Recurring 6.30 7.80 Net 3.30 4.35 EPS 67.73 yen 77.79 yen NOTE - Conexio Corporation is engaged in the sale of communications terminal equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.