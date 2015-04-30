(Adds company forecast) Apr 30 (Reuters)- IREP Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 27.99 27.83 55.00 - 58.00 (+0.6 pct) (+16.8 pct) (+2.6 - +8.2 pct) Operating 352 mln 451 mln 520 mln - 650 mln (-21.8 pct) (-9.1 pct) (+1.4 - +26.7 pct) Recurring 354 mln 445 mln (-20.5 pct) (-12.6 pct) Net 192 mln 261 mln 280 mln - 360 mln (-26.2 pct) (-14.6 pct) (-11.0 - +14.5 pct) EPS 7.02 yen 9.53 yen 10.20 yen - 13.12 yen EPS Diluted 6.96 yen 9.41 yen Ann Div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen NOTE - IREP Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.