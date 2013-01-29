Jan 29 (Reuters)- Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.35 trln 1.45 trln 1.92 trln (-6.8 pct) (+11.3 pct) (-3.1 pct) Operating 150.49 191.84 230.00 (-21.6 pct) (+17.9 pct) (-10.3 pct) Pretax 145.59 185.69 222.00 (-21.6 pct) (+16.9 pct) (-11.1 pct) Net 91.10 129.38 138.00 (-29.6 pct) (+28.6 pct) (-17.4 pct) EPS 95.66 yen 133.86 yen 144.91 yen EPS Diluted 95.57 yen 133.75 yen Ann Div 42.00 yen 48.00 yen -Q2 Div 24.00 yen 21.00 yen -Q4 Div 21.00 yen 24.00 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.