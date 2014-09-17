Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales&Rev 7.80 trln 7.80 trln Operating loss 40.00 140.00 PreTax loss 50.00 130.00 Net loss 230.00 loss 50.00 NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.