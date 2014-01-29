Jan 29 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.73 trln 3.48 trln 3.85 trln (+7.2 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+3.2 pct) Operating 337.28 323.86 360.00 (+4.1 pct) (-14.3 pct) (+6.7 pct) Pretax 347.60 342.56 360.00 (+1.5 pct) (-8.5 pct) (+3.6 pct) Net 230.48 224.56 240.00 (+2.6 pct) (-9.7 pct) (+4.1 pct) EPS 200.78 yen 191.34 yen 211.08 yen EPS Diluted 200.78 yen 191.34 yen Ann Div 130.00 yen 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q4 Div 65.00 yen 70.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.