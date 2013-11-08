(Adds company forecast) Nov 8 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 10.17 9.22 13.50 - 14.00 (+10.3 pct) (+4.9 - +8.8 pct) Operating 178 mln loss 359 mln 200 mln - 300 mln Recurring 175 mln loss 365 mln 180 mln - 280 mln Net 25 mln loss 270 mln 50 mln - 140 mln EPS 1.71 yen loss 18.39 yen 3.39 yen - 9.48 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.