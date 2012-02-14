(Corrects reporting period)
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
SOMETHING HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended 4M ended Year to
Six months to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012
Jun 30, 2012
RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY
COMPANY
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 7.57 2.17 9.10
4.05
(+20.2 pct) (+39.3 pct)
Operating 240 mln 61 mln 300 mln
17 mln
(+24.8 pct)
(+45.0 pct)
Recurring 207 mln 56 mln 265 mln
2 mln
(+27.7 pct)
Net 153 mln 24 mln
211 mln 25 mln
(+37.7 pct)
(+95.0 pct) EPS
Y9,654.02 Y3,070.15 Y13,294.32
Y1,616.96
Diluted Y9,502.07 -
EPS Annual div Y500.00
nil Y700.00
NOTE - Something Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
