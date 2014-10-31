(Adds net and EPS forecast) Oct 31 (Reuters) - Benesse Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 467.00 Operating 28.00 Recurring 26.50 Net loss 9.00-loss 1.00 EPS loss 93.56-loss 10.40 yen NOTE - Benesse Holdings Inc provides distance-learning courses. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.