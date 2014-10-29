(Changes second "Revenues" in the table to "Net Revenues") Oct 29 (Reuters)- Mito Securities Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 7.51 8.51 (-11.7 pct) (+68.1 pct) Net Revenues 7.48 8.48 (-11.7 pct) Operating 1.52 2.35 (-35.2 pct) Recurring 1.71 2.61 (-34.4 pct) Net 1.08 2.37 (-54.3 pct) EPS 14.64 yen 31.95 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen -Q2 div 5.50 yen 7.00 yen -Q4 div 9.00 yen NOTE - Mito Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.