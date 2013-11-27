(Adds company forecast) Nov 27 (Reuters)- Raccoon Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Oct 31, 2013 Oct 31, 2012 Apr 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.92 4.72 10.30 - 10.60 (+4.1 pct) (+9.2 pct) (+5.2 - +8.3 pct) Operating 95 mln 73 mln 220 mln - 230 mln (+30.0 pct) (+37.8 pct) (+21.5 - +27.1 pct) Recurring 93 mln 71 mln 210 mln - 220 mln (+31.5 pct) (+44.3 pct) (+19.3 - +25.0 pct) Net 69 mln 28 mln 125 mln - 135 mln (+140.2 pct) (-14.6 pct) (-6.0 - +1.5 pct) EPS 12.71 yen 5.31 yen 22.94 yen - 24.78 yen EPS Diluted 12.27 yen Ann Div 1,200.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 1,200.00 yen NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .